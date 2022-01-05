Gulden (NLG) Price Hits $0.0143 on Major Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $5,585.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.94 or 0.00319678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000794 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 558,096,446 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

