Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $183.58

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 183.58 ($2.47) and traded as low as GBX 178.80 ($2.41). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 179.40 ($2.42), with a volume of 83,071 shares changing hands.

GKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.98) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 195 ($2.63) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of £434.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 183.74.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

