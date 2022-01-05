GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.

GXO has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

NYSE GXO opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.14.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $93,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

