H-CYTE (HCYT) & Its Peers Financial Review

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS: HCYT) is one of 199 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare H-CYTE to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get H-CYTE alerts:

This table compares H-CYTE and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -320.43% N/A -382.30% H-CYTE Competitors -706.09% -66.92% -17.48%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for H-CYTE and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A H-CYTE Competitors 1026 4201 7666 205 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 26.56%. Given H-CYTE’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe H-CYTE has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares H-CYTE and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $2.15 million -$6.46 million -1.87 H-CYTE Competitors $1.16 billion $85.04 million 2.40

H-CYTE’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than H-CYTE. H-CYTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

H-CYTE has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE’s rivals have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

H-CYTE rivals beat H-CYTE on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-Cyte, Inc. engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.