H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HLUYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

HLUYY traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $25.62. 578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $43.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

