Halving Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00062994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00080203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.76 or 0.08204152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00080547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,201.78 or 0.99807930 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

