Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,889,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $221.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.10.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.