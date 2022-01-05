Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Amundi bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 366,255 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 718.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after acquiring an additional 272,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after acquiring an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $350.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $263.85 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

