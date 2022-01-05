Handshake Price Up 56% Over Last 7 Days (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Handshake has traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $153.88 million and approximately $640,749.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,386.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.48 or 0.08201625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.79 or 0.00320755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.45 or 0.00923643 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00074456 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.86 or 0.00476133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00262344 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 454,198,506 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

