Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.97

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 2813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAFC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $757.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

