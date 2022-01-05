Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Down 4.6%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 91,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,748,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,891 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 60,719 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the period. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

