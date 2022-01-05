Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

