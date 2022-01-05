Head-To-Head Analysis: Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Boxed alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boxed and Chewy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chewy 1 8 11 0 2.50

Chewy has a consensus target price of $86.84, suggesting a potential upside of 59.64%. Given Chewy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chewy is more favorable than Boxed.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boxed and Chewy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed N/A N/A -$4.22 million N/A N/A Chewy $7.15 billion 3.18 -$92.49 million $0.02 2,720.00

Boxed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A N/A Chewy 0.13% 20.84% 0.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chewy beats Boxed on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc. engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.