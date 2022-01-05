Head-To-Head Analysis: Community West Bancshares (CWBC) & The Competition

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ: CWBC) is one of 320 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Community West Bancshares to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Community West Bancshares pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Community West Bancshares has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community West Bancshares’ competitors have a beta of 0.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Community West Bancshares and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Community West Bancshares Competitors 2162 9008 7293 510 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 5.92%. Given Community West Bancshares’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community West Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community West Bancshares and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares $47.77 million $8.24 million 9.41 Community West Bancshares Competitors $1.23 billion $222.18 million 12.75

Community West Bancshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. Community West Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Community West Bancshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 26.03% 13.69% 1.22% Community West Bancshares Competitors 28.86% 12.44% 1.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.3% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Community West Bancshares competitors beat Community West Bancshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.

