Head to Head Comparison: Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) vs. ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY)

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, indicating that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51% Biotricity N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Biotricity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ENEVA S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ENEVA S A/S and Biotricity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Biotricity 0 0 4 0 3.00

Biotricity has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 71.32%. Given Biotricity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

ENEVA S A/S Company Profile

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology, is comprised of a monitoring device and software components, which is made available to the market, in order to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

