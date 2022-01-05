Head to Head Comparison: Comerica (NYSE:CMA) versus Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Comerica and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica 38.31% 15.22% 1.29% Synovus Financial 33.57% 15.49% 1.31%

This is a summary of current ratings for Comerica and Synovus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica 3 7 9 0 2.32 Synovus Financial 0 0 7 0 3.00

Comerica currently has a consensus target price of $89.22, suggesting a potential downside of 3.44%. Synovus Financial has a consensus target price of $55.38, suggesting a potential upside of 8.68%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Comerica.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comerica and Synovus Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica $3.09 billion 3.92 $474.00 million $8.14 11.35 Synovus Financial $2.31 billion 3.21 $373.70 million $4.55 11.20

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Synovus Financial. Synovus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comerica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Comerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Comerica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Comerica has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Comerica pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Comerica has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Synovus Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Comerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Comerica beats Synovus Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services. The Retail Bank segment includes small business banking and personal financial services, which consist of consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, private banking, retirement services, investment management and advisory services, investment banking and brokerage services. The Finance segment comprises corporation’s securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities. The Other category consists of income and expense impact of equity and cash, tax benefits, charges of an unusual or infrequent nature that are not reflective of the n

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking. The Wholesale Banking business segment serves primarily larger corporate customers by providing commercial lending and deposit services through specialty teams including middle market, CRE, senior housing, national accounts, premium finance, structured lending, healthcare, asset-based lending, and community investment capital. The Financial Management Services (FMS) business segment serves its customers by providing mortgage and trust services and also specializing in professional portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, the execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management, financial planning, and family office services, as well as the provision of individual investment advice on equity a

