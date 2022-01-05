Head-To-Head Comparison: Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) vs. Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volta Inc – Class A and Blink Charging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A -$28.04 million N/A N/A Blink Charging $6.23 million 183.63 -$17.85 million ($1.10) -24.65

Blink Charging has higher revenue and earnings than Volta Inc – Class A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Blink Charging shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Blink Charging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Volta Inc – Class A and Blink Charging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A N/A Blink Charging -285.50% -24.20% -22.86%

Risk & Volatility

Volta Inc – Class A has a beta of -2.01, meaning that its share price is 301% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blink Charging has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Volta Inc – Class A and Blink Charging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volta Inc – Class A 0 1 5 0 2.83 Blink Charging 0 3 3 0 2.50

Volta Inc – Class A presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.45%. Blink Charging has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.01%. Given Volta Inc – Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Volta Inc – Class A is more favorable than Blink Charging.

Summary

Volta Inc – Class A beats Blink Charging on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on October 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

