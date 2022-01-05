Head-To-Head Contrast: Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) & Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy -34.53% -48.29% 8.40% Magnolia Oil & Gas 33.08% 35.78% 20.48%

This table compares Amplify Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $202.14 million 0.67 -$464.03 million ($2.78) -1.27 Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 9.11 -$1.21 billion $1.68 12.54

Amplify Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Amplify Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 4 8 0 2.67

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus target price of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 75.14%. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $21.23, suggesting a potential upside of 0.79%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Risk and Volatility

Amplify Energy has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.2% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Amplify Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

