Head-To-Head Review: Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and SiriusPoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $484.09 million 0.56 $3.87 million $0.99 8.03 SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.53 $143.52 million $2.51 3.35

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlight Capital Re. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenlight Capital Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re 5.95% 7.61% 2.51% SiriusPoint 13.66% 13.10% 3.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenlight Capital Re and SiriusPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Greenlight Capital Re on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

