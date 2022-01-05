Head-To-Head Survey: SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) vs. Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

SPI Energy has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SPI Energy and Summit Wireless Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A Summit Wireless Technologies -222.05% -103.52% -77.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SPI Energy and Summit Wireless Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

SPI Energy presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 223.45%. Summit Wireless Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 307.80%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPI Energy and Summit Wireless Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $138.63 million 0.64 -$6.51 million N/A N/A Summit Wireless Technologies $2.40 million 9.28 -$12.70 million ($1.22) -1.16

SPI Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Summary

SPI Energy beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America. The company was founded on January 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

