Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.42

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTSDF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

