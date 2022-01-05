Healthcare Services Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCAR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 44,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $477,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,162,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 2.2% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 690,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,444,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

