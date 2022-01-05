Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.