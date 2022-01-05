Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) vs. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Critical Contrast

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Healthpeak Properties pays out 104.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Storage pays out 95.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthpeak Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Healthpeak Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 33.74% 1.54% 0.75% Public Storage 52.00% 34.52% 12.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Healthpeak Properties and Public Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 1 3 7 0 2.55 Public Storage 1 6 5 1 2.46

Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.02%. Public Storage has a consensus target price of $336.58, indicating a potential downside of 7.79%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than Public Storage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Public Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $1.64 billion 12.01 $413.56 million $1.15 31.88 Public Storage $2.92 billion 21.96 $1.36 billion $8.37 43.61

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Healthpeak Properties. Healthpeak Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Public Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Public Storage beats Healthpeak Properties on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry. The Medical Office segment includes pharmacies, hospital ancillary service space, and outpatient services such as diagnostic centers, rehabilitation clinics, and day-surgery operating rooms. The CCRC segment include independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing units to provide a continuum of care in an integrated campus. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities. The Ancillary Operations segment deals with the sale of merchandise and reinsurance of policies against losses to goods stored by self-storage tenants, activities which are incidental to the primary self-storage rental activities. The Investment in PS Business Parks segment includes commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial parks. The Investment in Shurgard segment owns self-storage facilities located in seven countries in Western Europe operated under the Shurgard brand name. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. and Kenneth Q. Volk, Jr. in 1972 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

