Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HLDCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Henderson Land Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC raised Henderson Land Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Henderson Land Development stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Henderson Land Development has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

