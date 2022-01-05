HoDooi (HOD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HoDooi has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00064292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00077526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.44 or 0.08183321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00079722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,313.14 or 1.00119339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007557 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

