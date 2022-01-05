Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

HMLP stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $154.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

