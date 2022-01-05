Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

HEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

HEP opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

