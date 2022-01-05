HollyGold (HGOLD) Market Cap Tops $1.05 Million

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, HollyGold has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $102,658.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00064809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00079483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.39 or 0.08195111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00079723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,429.23 or 1.00066596 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007546 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold was first traded on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HollyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

