Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) rose 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.22. Approximately 10,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 372,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $926.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,505,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,308 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $12,484,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $10,645,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,380,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after acquiring an additional 406,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 241,326 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.