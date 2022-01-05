Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,650 shares of company stock worth $287,358 in the last three months. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.