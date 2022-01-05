Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) & Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Provident Financial has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.49%. Given Provident Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Provident Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 22.06% 10.42% 0.98% Provident Financial 22.47% 6.91% 0.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Provident Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.58 $5.36 million $1.57 12.55 Provident Financial $39.77 million 3.14 $7.56 million $1.16 14.44

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Provident Financial beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

