Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.63 and last traded at $57.92. 79,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 80,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.62.

Separately, HSBC cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

