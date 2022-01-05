Horizon Protocol Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and $158,284.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00062999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00079526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.35 or 0.08197101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00082512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.12 or 0.99966104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

