Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stake Trimmed by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,238 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

HST opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

