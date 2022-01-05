Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HLI opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $119.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

