HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CEO Sells $1,286,560.00 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,955,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,834. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

