HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,952,626 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 130,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of HP worth $135,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 12.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,972,319. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of HP stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

