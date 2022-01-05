Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $520.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.19.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $457.93. 1,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,532. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $448.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,044,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,396,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,363,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

