Hydra (HYDRA) One Day Volume Hits $294,582.00

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Hydra has a market capitalization of $31.21 million and approximately $294,582.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydra has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $8.09 or 0.00017763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00063139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00072058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.59 or 0.08007275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00078298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,774.53 or 1.00540485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,060,435 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

