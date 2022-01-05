Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $50.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 44007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HYFM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

