Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Trading 7.7% Higher

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Hyve Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences and other related activities. The firm offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It operates through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia and UK.

