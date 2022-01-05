IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IAC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $135.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $119.20 and a one year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 64.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

