IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $171,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.6% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,174.44.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,350.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,460.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,438.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

