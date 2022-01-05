iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 484.7% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ITHUF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 310,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. iAnthus Capital has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.52.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.