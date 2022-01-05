Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBDRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

OTCMKTS IBDRY traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $46.83. 148,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.64. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.5766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.