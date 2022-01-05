IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.95% from the company’s current price.

IBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.81.

TSE IBG traded up C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.61. 9,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,460. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$8.20 and a 12-month high of C$14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$426.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.73.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.05 million. On average, analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.8199999 EPS for the current year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

