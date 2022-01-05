Idavoll Network (IDV) Market Cap Reaches $11.54 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $11.54 million and approximately $57,975.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Idavoll Network has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00061224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00072292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,569.17 or 0.08141097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00078269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,026.47 or 1.00422021 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.