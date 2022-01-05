Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Gap Down to $28.14

Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.14, but opened at $27.34. Identiv shares last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 1,497 shares changing hands.

INVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $567.61 million, a P/E ratio of 639.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $119,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $467,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,749 shares of company stock worth $3,027,774. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

