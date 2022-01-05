iFresh (IFMK) and The Competition Head to Head Review

iFresh (NASDAQ: IFMK) is one of 48 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare iFresh to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

iFresh has a beta of -2.91, meaning that its share price is 391% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iFresh’s rivals have a beta of 0.36, meaning that their average share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.0% of iFresh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of iFresh shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iFresh and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iFresh $89.45 million -$8.29 million -1.01 iFresh Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 10.24

iFresh’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than iFresh. iFresh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for iFresh and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A iFresh Competitors 1109 2630 2680 83 2.27

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 15.24%. Given iFresh’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iFresh has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares iFresh and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iFresh N/A N/A N/A iFresh Competitors 1.84% 22.16% 4.75%

Summary

iFresh rivals beat iFresh on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

iFresh Company Profile

iFresh, Inc. engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

